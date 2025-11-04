APPLETON (NBC 26) — Outagamie County officials approved a nearly $440 million budget for 2026 that includes millions of dollars for major capital projects, with $20 million designated for a new headquarters at Plamann Park.

Outagamie County passes nearly $440 million budget including major park and airport investments

The county board voted Monday night to approve the budget, which allocates significant funding for community improvements across the region.

Plamann Park, a 264-acre green space will receive one of the largest investments.

Parks Director Justin Schumacher has been leading renovation efforts at the park since 2018, which have already included newly paved roads and trails, a new pavilion, and pickleball courts currently under construction.

"When you add staff and add equipment you run out of space pretty quickly, and after 50 years we've outgrown this space," Schumacher said.

County Executive Thomas Nelson emphasized the long-term value of the investment in what he considers a community cornerstone.

"The life of that investment will go on for 30-40 years," Nelson said.

Nelson described the project as the final major upgrade for the popular recreational facility.

"This will be the last major investment in Plamann Park and we consider Plamann Park a crown jewel of the services we provide at Outagamie County," Nelson said.

The budget also includes $44 million for improvements to the Appleton airport, representing another significant infrastructure investment.

Construction on the new parks headquarters isn't expected to begin until spring 2027, meaning the approved projects will be implemented over several years.