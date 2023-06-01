Outagamie board committee upholds license revocation for Rodeway Inn

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — As previously reported, the Outagamie County Health and Human Services Committee reviewed the revocation of this Rodeway Inn's license in an administrative hearing.

The committee heard testimonies from county officials and representatives of the Rodeway Inn regarding the facility's conditions, violations, and efforts to comply.

Despite actions taken by the hotel's representatives, the committee unanimously upheld the revocation, citing prolonged non-compliance with public health codes.

“To protect the public from them, what we saw there, we left that there was evidence presented that the Rodeway Inn was in violation of the public health code, and they had just failed numerous attempts to try to get back into compliance,” said Dan Gabrielson, Health and Human Services Committee chairperson.

Since the hotel's license was revoked by both the Town of Grand Chute and County Public Health, the Rodeway Inn can be fined by both, each day they operate without a license.

The Rodeway Inn was ordered to be closed, but the owner can appeal through the county circuit court.