One dead in two-vehicle Fox Valley crash

The location of Thursday's deadly crash in Grand Chute.
APPLETON (NBC 26) — One person is dead after a two-car crash in Grand Chute Thursday afternoon.

According to Grand Chute Police, an SUV was headed west on Prospect Avenue, near Van Dyke Road, around 4:30 p.m.

That's when, police say, the vehicle veered off the road, hit a utility pole, mail box and telephone pole.

The SUV then rolled back onto the road, hitting an eastbound vehicle.

First responders took the driver to the hospital, where that driver was pronounced dead.

Police said the area would be closed for several hours as crews worked to repair the utility pole.

