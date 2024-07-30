On heat advisory days, local utility company is asking customers to conserve energy

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — The utility company says over-stressing the power grid under high heat could lead to increased outages.



Kaukauna Utilities issued an advisory to its 16,000 customers Tuesday morning.

The company says customers should conserve energy between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"We're really asking customers to not use energy, just to use a little less," said Kaukauna Utilities General Manager Michael Avanzi.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details for the web)

In this sweltering heat air conditioners run all day. But Kaukauna Utilities is asking its customers to watch their power usage when using their services to cool off.

"Because of the heat, our power system is under stress this week," says Kaukauna Utilities General Manager Michael Avanzi. "If it is over-stressed, we won't be able reliably bring energy to our customers and everyone else who needs it."

Avanzi, joined by energy services manager Frank Barth, says while the heat advisory is in place, try to limit use from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

That, Avanzi says, is usually the hottest time of the day, and typically when customers use the most energy.

He says Kaukauna is acting in line with other cities in the region.

"The regional transmission company that operates the entire midwest transmission grid is putting this advisory out to all customers in the midwest."

Barth recommends several ways to manage energy and beat the heat:



Make sure your A/C is clean and maintained

Use the thermostat, ceiling fans to lower temps and circulate air

Use blinds to prevent sunlight from entering the house.

Above all, Avanzi wants to stress:

"We're really asking customers to not use energy, just to use a little less," said Avanzi.

Kaukauna Utilities says it doesn't expect the energy rollback to last past Wednesday, but will let its customers know should if this plan changes.