APPLETON (NBC 26) — Ninety-two veterans depart from Appleton airport Tuesday morning for a free trip to Washington D.C. to visit war memorials, courtesy of Old Glory Honor Flight.

Watch the full broadcast story here:

Old Glory Honor Flight to take off for 76th flight on Tuesday

The nonprofit organization, which started in Appleton in 2009, provides curated trips for veterans to visit their war memorials in the nation's capital at no cost to the service members.

"To do a trip like this, free of charge for them, it's the least we can do as a community to say thank you and we're just pleased to keep it going," Diane MacDonald said.

MacDonald serves as executive director of Old Glory Flight and has witnessed the profound impact these trips have on veterans.

Robert Kovacs volunteered as a guide on Flight 56, where guides are partnered with one or a small group of veterans to accompany them around Washington D.C.

Kovacs described one of the most emotional moments veterans experience during their trip - the unexpected welcome they receive at the D.C. airport.

"They have all kinds of people who are just waiting for an airplane make this huge line and shake all the veterans hands, which is completely unexpected," Kovacs said.

By the end of this year, the nonprofit will have flown 2,000 veterans since its inception.

MacDonald emphasized that the homecoming celebrations are among the most meaningful aspects of the program, particularly for veterans who didn't receive proper recognition when they first returned from service.

"They tell us they sleep better at night, that they're able to talk about their service, that they're finally proud to wear their service caps. So many veterans were not welcomed home the way they should be, especially Vietnam veterans," MacDonald said.

Flight 76 will land at Appleton airport around 9 p.m. Tuesday. The public is invited to participate in the welcome home celebration, with free admission and parking at the airport starting at 7 p.m.

The next and final Old Glory Honor Flight of the year is scheduled for October 28.