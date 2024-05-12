Officer witnesses motorcycle crash while responding to fire

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — A Grand Chute police officer was responding to a report of a structure fire in the 3000 block of Green Meadow Drive in Grand Chute late Saturday night, according to the Grand Chute Police Department.



While responding to the fire, the officer witnessed a motorcycle rider heading east on W. College Ave near I-41.

The Grand Chute Police Department says the motorcycle crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of W. College Ave and S. Bluemound Dr.

The officer responding to the fire then focused their efforts on those involved in the crash.

The person riding the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with significant injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting the accident investigation.