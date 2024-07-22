Northeast Wisconsin voters, candidates react to President Biden dropping out of presidential race

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Northeast Wisconsin reacts to President Joe Biden announcing he is bowing out of the presidential race.



People who spoke to NBC 26 say this will give the Democratic party a fresh start and be able to focus on issues such as healthcare, prescription drug costs and women’s rights



Residents believe many topics were overlooked by discussion surrounding President Biden’s age and health.



Many have acknowledged the uphill battle Democrats will have but they are optimistic for what’s next for the Democratic Party.

I first spoke with Emily Tseffos, the chair of the Democratic Party of Outagamie County. She's also running for Wisconsin State Assembly in district 56.

She said the news of President Biden bowing out of the race came while she was door knocking for her own candidacy.

"Folks are fired up," Tseffos said. "People I think are feeling energized and like they're being heard as far as on the Democratic side so we're excited."

Tseffos said Biden stepping down is what the moment called for and says the focus is now on Democratic policies and what's best for local communities, which something many voters are also saying.

"Biden's been a fantastic president but now that he's dropped out, we can move past the conversation of his age and move on to focusing on the big news, which is how we're going to beat Trump in November," Asher Brooks, a Door County resident, said.

"I do believe Kamala Harris will be a good choice," John Freitag, an Appleton resident, said. "I do think have a new, fresher face will be a good representation of the America that's coming."

President Biden also confirmed his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I think it'll be a new voice for the younger generation, and the women, people of color," Appleton resident, Cadence Dejardin, said. "I think it will be great for all the diversity our country really is."

Some voters say the move could have a great impact on other races around the country this fall.

"It should help all the Senate and House and governor races this November," Appleton resident, David Vanark, said.

I also spoke with Democratic National Convention delegate Amaad Rivera-Wagner who is running for State Assembly in district 90.

He says it's time to focus on the issues that matter most to voters.

"We have to focus on improving people's lives," Rivera-Wagner said. "Who is actually going to deliver for working people here in Green Bay."

Vice President Kamala Harris will make an appearance in Wisconsin on Tuesday for a campaign event in Milwaukee.