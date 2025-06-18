APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin Fox Cities has set up a lemonade stand along Wisconsin Avenue as part of their Skills Training Academy program.

Nonprofit sells lemonade, arts and crafts to fund amusement park trip for special needs adults

"Some of our individuals have never been to places like Bay Beach," Lauren Watson said.

Watson, the Community Day Program Senior Coordinator for the alliance, explained that the project serves multiple purposes for the adults they support.

"Not only is it teaching them, like, valuable life skills. How to earn money, manage money, all of those skills that we want. It's giving them a little bit of extra ability to do something special," Watson said.

The participants are fully involved in the fundraising effort, making the lemonade themselves, painting artwork, and creating crafts to sell alongside their refreshing beverages.

The lemonade stand is up between 1 and 2 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday through June 25 along Wisconsin Avenue in Appleton.

Madison Johnson, an instructor with the program, works directly with the participants to keep them motivated about their goal.

"Being a non-profit, we don't make very much. So we're raising money to go where?" Johnson asked one participant named Tajah.

"Bay Beach," Tajah responded.

"BAY BEACH!" Johnson enthusiastically confirmed.

Any funds raised beyond what's needed for the Bay Beach trip will be reinvested in the organization to fund future outings for program participants.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.