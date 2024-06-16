No one injured in industrial fire Sunday morning; cause under investigation

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton Fire Battalion Chief Rick James says shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday morning, the Appleton Fire Department responded to a fire at 2601 W 2nd St.

The address is home to Pellet America Corp, which recycles manufactured waste and produces fuel alternatives to coal.

Six engines and 24 units responded to the scene, Battalion Chief James added. They cut a door in one of the industrial garage doors in order to enter the building and subdue the fire.

Battalion Chief James says this wasn't an ordinary fire as he and other responding crews could see smoke billowing into the sky as they arrived at the scene.

At this time, entrances to W 2nd St. have been blocked off as emergency crews work on further cleanup and investigating the scene.

Appleton Fire and Police say no further information will be released at this time as they work together to investigate the cause of the fire.