"No Mow May" no longer: Slow Mow Summer is here

The City of Appleton voted last year to grow “No Mow May” into “Slow Mow Summer.” While some have welcomed the decision, others are wondering what impact it could have on pollinators.

Appleton was among the first cities in the country to adopt a “No Mow May” plan—an effort meant to give bees, butterflies, and other insects a better shot at pollination by leaving lawns untouched through May. Now, it’s one of the first to test a new strategy designed to support pollinators from spring through fall, without breaking city codes.

“No Mow May suspended that eight-inch requirement… for the month of May,” said Sheri S Hartzheim, District 13 Alderperson.

Hartzheim says the city unanimously voted to adopt “Slow Mow Summer” after hearing residents' complaints about overgrown lawns in their neighborhoods.

“We’re trying to support pollinators, trying to make sure they are well fed and managed,” she explained, “but we’re also trying to make sure we have a decent lawn where kids can play ball.”

Instead of skipping mowing altogether, the city now recommends raising mower blades to four inches and cutting grass when it hits six—keeping the maximum height at eight inches.

“The idea is to try to balance those healthy lawns with neighborhood harmony, with supporting pollinators,” Hartzheim added.

Online, the reactions have been mixed, but Rick Schunk, a Fox Crossing man and former Appleton resident, was out mowing on Monday afternoon. He supports the original “No Mow May” idea and plans to follow the new guidelines, too.

“I love helping out with the No Mow May—and helping out with the bees and all the flowers and pollination,” he said. “However, it gets to a point. I’m the ‘Slow Mow’ guy. So I’ll let it grow a little while, but I’ve gotta get it cut.”

City officials stress that participation in “Slow Mow Summer” isn’t mandatory, but if grass or weeds grow beyond the eight-inch threshold, property owners could face an assessment fee.

