Newly-named Impact Director for new Hmong school brings personal experience to the role

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The newest school in the Appleton Area School District has its first Impact Director. He believes this new endeavor will be a beacon for the Hmong community.



Dr. Thai Xiong is the first leader of the new Hmong American Immersion School, which will open next fall for 4K-5th grade students.

Xiong, born to Hmong refugees, feels personally connected to the school's mission of supporting students' sense of belonging and identity through a culturally reflective curriculum

The school will be open to all students, aiming to educate the community about Hmong culture while fostering a strong relationship between the Hmong community and the Fox Valley

Dr. Thai Xiong was recently named the Impact Director for the anticipated Hmong American Immersion School, a 4K through third-grade school that opens next fall, with future plans to expand through the fifth grade.

Xiong says the school must still hire teachers, more staff, and finalize a curriculum.

"Haha, right now, I am the only employee," Xiong remarked, reflecting on the school's current infancy. But even at this early stage, Dr. Xiong says it's a step in the right direction for the Hmong community.

“Third Hmong school in Wisconsin," he noted.

For Xiong, this position is personal. Born in Thailand to refugees of the Vietnam War, he says his family moved to Appleton in 1990, where he attended schools around the area. It was there that he first learned about the importance of Hmong culture.

“We were in history class, and the teacher actually focused on the significance of the Hmong contributions in the Vietnam War,” Xiong shared.

After graduating from Marquette with a biology degree, Xiong went on to receive master’s and doctoral degrees in education. Six years ago, he returned to work in the district he grew up in. Now, he’s taking another step to help the Hmong people receive an education tailored to their needs.

“Look at the social-emotional aspect of that identity, sense of belonging. Students feel like they belong at the school where the curriculum reflects their culture,” Xiong explained.

However, Xiong stresses that the school is not just for students from the Hmong community. He hopes the school can serve as a vessel for everyone to learn about Hmong culture, and for the Hmong community to strengthen its relationship with the Fox Valley and beyond.

“Accepting who they are based on their identity, respecting that diversity, and then keeping in mind the bias in the social justice piece of making sure we value each other,” Xiong added.

The Appleton Area School District says the school will open next fall, but families can start applying for enrollment in December on the district’s website.