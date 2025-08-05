New Report: Appleton International Airport powers $1.9 billion into the local economy

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A new study finds the Appleton International Airport brings $1.9 billion in annual economic impact to the surrounding region, which includes Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, and Calumet counties.

The last economic impact study was done in 2015, when ATW brought in $676 million to the area.

According to ATW, the airport supported 7,626 jobs in 2024, more than double the number of jobs it supported a decade ago.

"It's pretty exciting for us," ATW Director Abe Weber said. "It's something that we work towards. We exist to support the community in Northeast Wisconsin. So, it's very fun to come out with a big number like this and just show, you know, what the impact of the airport is on Northeast Wisconsin."

Last year, for the first time ever, the airport — which opened in 1965 — served more than one million passengers.

It also recently finished a $66-million concourse expansion project.

The full findings of the new economic impact study can be found here.