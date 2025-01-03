New logo on the way for Appleton Public Library, $18,000 raised for design process

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A new logo appears to be on the way for Appleton Public Library.



Appleton Public Library unveiled a new logo design during its December board meeting, part of an $18,000 rebranding project

Funded by the Friends of Appleton Public Library, the project was developed in collaboration with Showcase Communications and incorporates colors from the new library design

Marketing Coordinator Tina Krueger highlighted the community input and market research behind the design, describing it as “bookish, but not in-your-face book”

While public reactions varied, some residents questioned the cost, while others appreciated the focus on brand identity

The Appleton Public Library Board presented a new logo design for the first time during its December meeting. The project, costing $18,000, was completed in partnership with Showcase Communications and funded by the Friends of Appleton Public Library Group.

Library Marketing Coordinator Tina Krueger explained that the logo incorporates colors from the new library design and reflects connections to Appleton’s government.

“A few months ago we brought a memo forth that we were partnering with Showcase Communications to update the library’s brand identity, and we have some visuals to show you today,” Krueger said during the meeting.

Using community input and market research, the board says the design resonated most with residents who participated in focus groups.

“It’s bookish, but not in-your-face book, right?” Krueger added.

Despite the unveiling, the board noted the design might still receive finishing touches. Meanwhile, the city has not officially confirmed the design as final.

Public reactions were mixed. Shane Tate, waiting at a bus stop downtown, shared his thoughts.

“It’s quite a bit of money, but it’s going to be a nice library. I’ll tell you that right now,” he said.

Another resident, speaking off camera, expressed a different opinion, saying, “Any amount of money they spend is worth it because it’s about the brand and the identity. But as for the logo? It falls a bit flat.”

The library still does not have a confirmed opening date, and more updates are expected as the project continues.