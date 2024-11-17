New Horizons Music Fox Valley celebrates 20 years with fall concert

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The video above shows the sound of the New Horizons Music Fox Valley's fall concert — the band and orchestra celebrated its 20th birthday with a free concert at Xavier Middle School on Saturday.

The New Horizons national movement started in 1991, and it came to northeast Wisconsin by way of founder Jon Meyer in 2004.

Band director Jenny Leist says the program's overarching philosophy is that any adult has musical ability, and that ability can and should be nurtured.

"It's kind of a unique group in that anybody can join, so there aren't auditions or anything," Leist said. "So it really takes the stress out of picking up your instrument, no matter how long it's been sitting in the closet."

The New Horizons program offers instruction with specialists for woodwinds, percussion, and brass.

The concert band and string orchestra have another concert planned for May.

You can find more information about the groups at this website.

