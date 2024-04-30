New closures, delays for drivers as I-41 construction continues

FOX CROSSING (NBC 26) — New construction begins this week on I-41 as part of an interstate improvement project that will last well into the fall.



The latest major closure — the on-ramp at Winchester Rd. — begins on May 6th

I-41 from Neenah to Appleton will reduce from three to two lanes until September

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details for the web.)

On Wednesday, a number of on and off ramps will close for 12 hours or so, including the on-ramp at Wisconsin 96.

But a longer delay is coming. Starting May 6th, the northbound on-ramp from Winchester Rd. will fully close for more than four months.

WisDOT says most of the work is not on the Winchester ramp, but the bridge that runs over Green Bay Rd.

WisDot Northeast Regional Communication Manager Mark Kantala says its a complex job.

“WisDOT is re-decking the bridge structure over Green Bay Rd., which will require the closure of the Northbound I-41 on-ramp from County II for 130 days to construct.”

As a result, DOT says commuters should be ready to experience delays as I-41 from Neenah to Appleton is reduced to two lanes.

Going forward, you can find further updates on I-41’s progress by going here.