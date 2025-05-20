APPLETON (NBC 26) — Blossom Cafe & Bar, located off Calumet Street, opened a few weeks ago and is already making an impression with its heartfelt story and menu.

"My daughter, the oldest one, she just passed away in December. December 30th. Kind of unexpected," said Lisa Xiong, co-owner of Blossom Cafe & Bar.

New Asian fusion restaurant in Appleton honors co-owner's late daughter

The restaurant's name carries special significance for Xiong and her husband, Kue Vang, who co-own the establishment.

"The reason why we called it blossom, is because she loves cherry blossom," said Xiong.

Step inside Blossom Cafe & Bar and you'll see it takes the name "blossom" to heart - literally - as floral elements are incorporated throughout the space.

Xiong's journey to restaurant ownership wasn't straightforward. She had dreamed of owning a restaurant for decades before the stars finally aligned.

"I have a passion for food. I've always loved food. I've always wanted to own a little, you know, restaurant," said Xiong.

The COVID-19 pandemic created an unexpected opportunity for Xiong to pursue her dream.

"About two and a half years ago after COVID hit, I lost my job," said Xiong.

That setback became a turning point when friends encouraged her to make it a living.

"And then I was told that, from a lot of friends that I should make food and offer friends and family to pick up because they don't have time to cook!" said Xiong.

Eventually, Xiong and Vang decided to establish a brick-and-mortar location, moving into a former nightclub that offered more space than they initially planned.

"It was a little bit more than what we wanted to because now it has the bar and a small banquet room that fits about 200 people," said Xiong.

I asked Xiong if it could be a blessing in disguise. Her response?

“Yeah, you know, I suppose you could look at it that way."

Customers can order online using weekly updated menus posted to Facebook. The restaurant also offers a special bar menu for evening patrons.

