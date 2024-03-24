Nature preserve teaches families how to sap their own maple syrup at pancake breakfast

APPLETON (NBC 26) — It was the perfect event for those craving something sweet and savory with a side of "education."



Bubolz Nature Preserve held their annual "Maple Syrup Saturday" event, drawing families from around the area

Attendees had the option of "adopting a bucket," which allowed them to learn how to sap their own maple syrup from trees on the property

When most people eat pancakes or waffles, they usually put maple syrup on them. But have you ever ever asked yourself, "How is maple syrup created?" Well, the Gordon Bubolz Nature Preserve taught some families how to do just that on Saturday.

"Maple Syrup Saturday" attendees enjoyed maple syrup sapped directly from trees on the property, employee-made pancakes, and even some maple syrup vanilla ice cream. Some families also had the opportunity to sap syrup for themselves by "adopting a bucket."

Toni George and her daughter, Kenley, jumped on the opportunity to attend as soon as they heard about it.

"She was able to see the sap being collected and then the sugar shack and the sap boiled down so she's learning where her maple syrup on Saturday mornings comes from!" George said.

The next "Maple Syrup Saturday" will happen next March. But, there are always other things to do at the Bubolz Nature Preserve in the meantime.