National Magician Convention dazzles in Appleton

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Society of American Magicians is holding its 2026 convention in Appleton this week.

Festivities kicked off on Wednesday, and magicians gathered at Houdini Plaza on Thursday morning for the largest simultaneous handcuff escape.

Magic enthusiasts also witnessed "Houdini II" escape from a straitjacket while being held upside down 100 feet in the air. The magician said the performance was intended to promote unity.

"It's to bring everyone together," Houdini II said. "Everyone has to get along. So, if I can escape for peace and get the word out through my escapes, that's what it's about."

The convention, which honors Harry Houdini in his hometown, will continue until Saturday with events planned across the Fox Valley.