APPLETON (NBC 26) — A troubled Appleton nightclub voluntarily relinquished its liquor license Wednesday afternoon, just hours before the Common Council was set to vote on whether to revoke it.

Mr. Frogs, located on College Avenue, surrendered its license through a representative, ending months of scrutiny from city officials and police.

Mr. Frogs voluntarily surrenders liquor license ahead of common council revocation vote

"There wasn't a need to act on the item that came out of Safety & Licensing because there was no license to revoke tonight," said Chris Croatt, District 14 alderman and Safety & Licensing Committee chair.

The decision comes after Appleton Police filed a 16-page complaint last month detailing more than 265 demerit points accumulated by the establishment in less than a year.

"It's a done deal because they turned the license in and so now the license can be used at another establishment," Croatt said.

The police complaint documented numerous violations, including fights spilling into the street, customers hiding from officers, underage drinking, after-hours service, and security allegedly challenging people to "meet in the alley."

"Obviously, it's never easy to take away a license from an establishment cause you want local, small businesses to thrive and be successful. However, this business had a lot of issues," Croatt said.

The Safety & Licensing Committee held a hearing last week where both sides presented their cases and evidence before the committee acted on the matter.

"Based on what took place at the hearing last week, you know, we had the hearing, both sides presented their case, their evidence and the committee acted on that," Croatt said.

Under city code, the business cannot reapply for a liquor license for at least six months.

NBC 26 reached out to Mr. Frogs representatives for comment but has not received a response.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."