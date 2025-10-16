More Appleton homeowners struggle without mail delivery

APPLETON (NBC 26) — In September, NBC 26 reported on Aurora Drive, a street in Appleton with 16 homes that haven't received mail for nearly a year.

Another cluster of homes is having the same issue.

Watch Kyle Langellier's full broadcast story here:

More Appleton neighborhoods struggle without mail delivery

On S. Kensington Drive, eight homes report not receiving any mail from the United States Postal Service.

"We've yet to see any mail in this box," Steven Barns said.

For Barns, the lack of mail delivery creates serious inconveniences.

"I get my medicines and stuff from the VA mailed to me, and just regular mail, but the most important would be the prescriptions I get," Barns said.

Instead of receiving mail at home, neighbors like Barns must visit the post office in person, often waiting in long lines that stretch out the door. The ordeal can take up to an hour each week.

"Last time my wife waited 30 minutes," Barns said.

Since 2012, the U.S. Post Office has required cluster boxes for new residential developments. However, because this land was plotted in the 1990s and the original landowner has passed away, homeowners and the developer don't know who's responsible for paying for the shared mailbox.

"It's very bad for me, not good," Soua Wang said.

For Wang, the situation is especially frustrating because the house, located one plot of land away from his but not within his development, receives regular mail service.

According to the city, neighbors may have to form a homeowners association to fund a shared mailbox, or the postmaster could make an exception to the rule.

"The easy solution, it seems to me, would be just deliver the mail to the boxes that are here, and whoever is responsible for the community box, let's figure out who it is, and how it's going to go in and where, and everyone can be happy," Barns said.