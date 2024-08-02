Mile of Music Day 1 pushes on despite inclement weather

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Mile of Music announced Thursday afternoon that they would be breaking down their three main stages and moving some acts indoors due to severe weather on Day 1.



Mile of Music is pushing on despite the threat of inclement weather

Festival staff, artists look forward to the rest of the weekend nonetheless

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details for the web)

Festival curator Dave Willems says it's about safety first.

"About 20 of our stages are indoor and about 20 of them are outside. So, it still works out nicely for us because people will still be able to have a festival."

The main acts have been moved to venues including Appleton Beer Factory, Gibson Music Hall, and The Bent Keg.

Performers see only a small hiccup and are still excited for this year's mile.

Including Regina Strayhorn, a member of the band Bandits on the Run.

"So many people, so many people have told us we need to perform at mile of music. We've been wanting to and this is the first year schedules have allowed, stars have aligned, and we've been able to. And it's been so lovely so far."

Same with singer-songwriter Sarah Peacock.

"I don't why or how but it feels like a musical vortex and I'm into it."