Mile of Music announces "First 50" festival artists, local businesses ready for increased foot traffic

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Mile of Music just announced its "First 50" artists coming to Appleton in August. Local businesses say they expect it to be a hit once again.



Mile of Music organizers announced the first batch of artists they expect to be at the event.

Local businesses say they are excited for the increased foot traffic the festival brings.

“You have a chance to be Nashville, to be Austin in different ways," says festival curator Dave Willems. "But, don’t be like Nashville, don’t be like Austin. Just be Appleton.”

Nearly 700 musicians across 250 acts, all performing original music, will take over downtown Appleton in August for the 11th annual Mile of Music.

Including fan favorites such Wild Adriatic, Tommy Prine, and Jeremy Albino.

Willems says artists are coming to the Paper City from around the world.

“We’re gonna have artists from half the states. We’re going to have artists from the UK, Australia, Sweden.“

But beyond the music, it means big—and new—business for local owners.

“Mile of Music is an opportunity for us to make people that aren’t regulars that aren’t aware of our business, to bring them in via the music, the bands, and to show them what we have on offer so that they become regular customers," says Lawlss Cafe Kitchen Manager Anthony Carter.

Fox Cities Convention and Visitor's Bureau executive Pam Seidl says it also brings in tourists from far beyond northeast Wisconsin.

“We see a post in visitation during the mile of music weekend, you know, that’s part of the artists coming into town who are also visitors and we would like to welcome them," says Seidl. "As well as travelers coming in for the weekend!”

The 11th annual Mile of Music will take place from August 1st to August 4th in downtown Appleton. Entry is free.