Meet the team who keeps Appleton North's concessions running on game days

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Behind every successful high school football game are the dedicated volunteers who make sure fans don't go hungry. At Appleton North High School, the booster club's concessions team works tirelessly to serve up game day favorites while supporting student athletics.

Sarah Roe, the concessions buyer for Appleton North, arrives at the school days before each game to organize snacks, manage drink deliveries and ensure everything is ready for kickoff.

"By them supporting us, we want to support them as well," Roe said.

The team takes pride in their offerings, including cheese from Green Bay — the same cheese used at Disney parks.

"Disney cheese," Roe confirmed with a smile.

Pretzels are the fan favorite

When it comes to what sells out fastest, Roe has a clear answer: pretzels.

"Pretzels are always a big one," she said.

But running out isn't necessarily a bad thing.

"Listen, it's not a bad thing if we run out," Roe said. "We refill and refill as the night goes on."

Team effort supports student athletics

Mike Maddaloni, president of the Appleton North Booster Club, emphasized that concessions success requires dedicated volunteers.

"The popcorn doesn't pop itself, the burgers don't grill themselves, and nobody serves themselves," Maddaloni said.

The profits from concessions help the school purchase new equipment like scoreboards and headsets. But as their efforts expand, so does their need for volunteers.

"Even for our board to be involved in committees, for our social media, for our website. For the golf outing. We're always looking for those people," Maddaloni said.

At the end of the day, it's about the kids

Both Maddaloni and Roe emphasized that their volunteer work ultimately centers on supporting the students.

"They're an equal part of this as everyone else is," Maddaloni said.

For Roe, the work provides personal fulfillment beyond just helping the school.

"Aside from just doing the shopping and giving back to the school, it just fills my bucket," Roe said.

The Appleton North Booster Club welcomes volunteers regardless of whether they're parents or have any connection to the school. Those interested can sign up on the booster club's website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.