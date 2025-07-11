Manawa residents frustrated, demoralized after dam funding fail

MANAWA (NBC 26) — Manawa residents divided after dam reconstruction funding denied .esidents in Manawa are expressing growing frustration after learning their dam reconstruction proposal was shut out of the state budget last week. While many still hope for the dam's return, others see opportunity in the newly exposed natural river.

The City of Manawa and the nearby Town of Little Wolf released a joint statement Thursday morning addressing the funding denial.

"The news about funding our dam, from the state, was not what we'd hoped for," the statement read in part.

For homeowners like Peggy Underwood, the news has left them uncertain about what comes next.

"That's just it. I don't know," Underwood said.

"Kinda thought 'that was a joke." Underwood said.

The dam failed after a storm dumped 6 inches of rain on the city in July 2024, draining the Manawa Millpond and exposing a natural stretch of the Little Wolf River. The city says the pond was a major source of revenue from kayaking, fishing, boating, ice fishing and other recreational activities.

But not everyone wants to see the dam rebuilt. Nick Heise, a Manawa native who grew up fishing in the area, believes dams are harmful to rivers.

"They're not good for a river. By any means," Heise said.

Heise has noticed improvements in the water quality since the dam's failure.

"I've never seen the water this clear," Heise said.

"Obviously I feel bad for everyone who lost their waterfront homes. But I see an opportunity. And it's for the fish. It's for the river itself. It's for the water downstream," Heise said.

Those who want the dam reconstructed have started a fundraiser, encouraging people to donate money to a local bank to help pay for rebuilding costs.

Meanwhile, those opposed to bringing the dam back are writing letters and making phone calls to representatives, while also participating in river cleanup efforts to highlight the benefits of the natural waterway.

