Manawa neighbors to meet with city council to discuss concerns, ask questions about flooding aftermath

This is an ongoing story. We will continue to update it as it develops.

In less than an hour, neighbors in Manawa will meet at the local high school as they continue to deal with the after effects of what the Mayor Mike Frazier calls a "100-year flood"



Manawa neighbors will meet with the city council to discuss aftermath of torrential flooding

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Monday at Little Wolf High School

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details for the web)

The community will have their chance to speak to members of Manawa's city council to talk about they losses they got during the July 5th flood and find out what steps can be taken to get some help.

The city says torrential rains caused sewers to overflow, a partial failure of the Manawa Dam, and some houses to be flooded.

Now, Manawa Mayor Mike Frazier says neighbors will have the chance to speak with Manawa's council, the Red Cross, and agencies from Waupaca County on what comes next.

"We will do the best we can to answer all the questions, and, you know, there are still a lot of grey areas that have not been answered yet," says Mayor Frazier.

I also spoke with Manawa's City Clerk and learned the city was also going to hold a council meeting tonight but decided to prioritize the community meeting instead.