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Man convicted on reduced charge in Appleton Christmas Eve killing

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NBC 26
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APPLETON (NBC 26) — A man charged in a fatal Christmas Eve shooting in downtown Appleton has been convicted on a reduced charge, according to court records filed Tuesday.

Elliot Campbell was originally charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 22-year-old Elijah Dodson of Milwaukee. A court filing shows Campbell was convicted of second-degree intentional homicide, a Class B felony punishable by up to 60 years in prison under Wisconsin law.

The reduced charge avoids the mandatory life sentence tied to a first-degree intentional homicide conviction.

The filing states Campbell caused Dodson’s death on Dec. 24, 2023, “with intent to kill” under circumstances involving “unnecessary defensive force.”

Dodson was killed in a shooting near a food truck line outside The Bar on Walnut Street in downtown Appleton.

Court records show Campbell is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 5, 2027.

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Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter Kyle Langellier