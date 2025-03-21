Man charged in connection to baby's death in Appleton 15 years ago

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Michael Donnelly, 35, has been charged with 1st-degree reckless homicide in connection to an infant's death that occurred 15 years ago in Appleton.

According to court records, Donnelly was 20 years old when he was watching his 1-month old son in an Appleton apartment in April of 2010.

Donnelly's father received a phone call from Michael, stating his son sounded "panicked" as the baby was not responding and not breathing, according to a criminal complaint. He asked his father for help, who immediately hung up the phone and called 911.

There were also 3 calls placed to the baby's mother, who was at work while Donnelly watched the infant. Michael begged the mother to come home over the phone, without clearly telling her what was wrong.

Police responded to the home just before 2 a.m. to find the baby unresponsive. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the baby was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

The infant's autopsy report showed there was no anatomic cause of death, but indicated there was "pulmonary edema in the lungs, petechiae hemorrhage to his forehead and linear red marks to his right forehead", with no other traumatic injuries to the body, consisting with a co-sleep death.

The complaint also stated that while searching the apartment, officers found 7 empty beer cans and 2 dirty diapers. Donnelly stated he did not have alcohol that night and those cans were from the night before.

Donnelly denied to falling asleep with the infant when first questioned by police on the night of the death, the complaint states.

When Donnelly was interview by authorities again in July of 2010, he was asked about how he has coped with the loss of his son. He told police that he has "(...) been really really nervous since this all happened."

Police once again questioned if Donnelly fell asleep with the baby that night: "Falling asleep with [the baby]. Were you on the couch or in your bed with him?" Michael's immediate response was, 'on the couch'."

He proceeded to explain to officers that he had a long day of working construction and fell asleep with the infant on the couch. Michael also admitted to having 5 to 6 beers throughout that evening, explaining to police that he first lied about drinking as he was not yet 21 at the time of the baby's passing.

Donnelly admitted to "probably" falling asleep with the baby on the couch after a feeding at around 11 p.m., but said he didn't believe he was asleep for very long as he woke up quickly to realize he should not have been doing that.

Donnelly told officers the baby would have been between him and the back of the couch.

The mother of the infant shared with police that Michael had struggled with alcoholism since he was young and could drink a 30 pack in a day, according to the complaint. She also said she was hesitant to leave the baby with Michael because of his drinking.

The complaint does not clarify why the arrest was made yesterday.

