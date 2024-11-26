Man accused of shooting father before leading Appleton Police on high-speed chase

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton police say a man arrested after a car chase Sunday is accused of shooting and killing his father earlier that morning.



A 74-year-old Appleton man was shot and killed Sunday morning at a home near Sanders and Verbrick Streets.

Police say the suspect, his 45-year-old son Gregory Juedes, fled the scene, leading officers on a car chase that ended on Interstate 41.

Juedes was arrested, and police have referred charges including first-degree intentional homicide.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Appleton police say a man arrested after a car chase Sunday is accused of shooting and killing his father earlier that morning.

Officers were called to a home near Sanders and Verbrick streets, where they found 74-year-old Daniel Juedes Sr. dead from a gunshot wound. According to police, the suspect fled in a car, leading officers on a chase onto Interstate 41 before being taken into custody.

The suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Gregory Juedes of Kaukauna, the son of Daniel Juedes Sr.

“You know, two family members. That is obviously going to be something very difficult, especially at this time of year,” notes Lt. Meghan Cash of the Appleton Police Department.

Police have referred charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, though Gregory Juedes has not yet been formally charged.