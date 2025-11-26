APPLETON (NBC 26) — People say the Appleton Christmas Parade is 'magic' as they brave the cold to watch some of their favorite floats drive down College Avenue.



This was the 84th annual Appleton Christmas Parade.

80,000 people come to watch the parade.

This year's theme was Christmas in Toyland.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Those who come to the parade each year tell me it’s a great kickoff for the holidays.

“All of it is really unique, and it’s fun, and it really starts the spirit," Katie Freiburger, one of the parade attendees, said.

Even through the cold, people gathered hours in advance for the event.

"Rain or shine, here we are," Narissa Hardin, another attendee, said

Nov. 25 was the 54th annual parade– one of the largest in the midwest with about 80,000 visitors each year.

“I recommend it to people who haven’t had a good day, or had a long day," Cora, a young parade attendee says. “I'd describe it as loud, fun and energetic and festive.”

Watch the broadcast story here:

'Magic': Appleton's 54th Annual Christmas Parade returns

There were around 80 floats, and walking groups, including 24 different musical numbers

“I'm here to see the Hortonville marching, band, my grandson is in it," Freiburger says.

Overall, folks tell me there’s one word to describe this massive event:

“Magic," Hardin says.

The Oshkosh Holiday Parade is on Dec. 4.