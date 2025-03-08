Local parish celebrates 50th annual lenten fish fry tradition

MACKVILLE (NBC 26) — It’s Friday Fish Fry Day across the state of Wisconsin, and in northeast Wisconsin, folks are lining up to get their fish and celebrate Lent.

At St. Edward Parish, volunteers are hard at work serving up the Wisconsin staple. “We purposely do it during Lent, and we always do it the five weeks of Lent, for sure. We never do it Good Friday, but we always have enough attendance because everyone is always looking for fish!” said Denise Brincks, the church’s volunteer coordinator.

The Friday fish fry has deep roots in Wisconsin’s history, dating back to the large Catholic population from Europe that settled in the state during the 19th century. At the time, church teachings required abstinence from warm-blooded meat on Fridays, so fish became the go-to alternative.

Brincks says the tradition also serves as a fundraiser for the parish. “Because it does tie into our faith as a fish fry, then everybody’s looking for fish fry. Nobody wants the smell of hot grease or whatever in their house!” she said.

For St. Edward, it’s about more than just food—it’s about bringing the parish and the community together. “It’s about the community, and it’s about bringing the parish together,” said St. Edward Principal Renee Cowart.

Cowart, who brought some special friends onto TV with her, also asked them what their favorite part is.

“The fish! The fish!" they said in unison.

So whether you’re a seasoned fish fryer or trying it for the first time, it’s a true taste of Wisconsin tradition.