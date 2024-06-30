Local group walks around baseball field to raise awareness for scleroderma

APPLETON (NBC 26) — On Saturday night, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers played a doubleheader, but one group in attendance wasn't just there for the game.

The Upper Great Lakes chapter of the National Scleroderma Foundation was able to walk around the Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium

The walk was organized to raise awareness about scleroderma, a rare autoimmune disease

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details for the web)

Members of the Upper Great Lakes chapter of the National Scleroderma Foundation were given the opportunity to raise awareness about the rare autoimmune disorder.

"Scleroderma is an autoimmune and a fibrosis disease," said Randy Slikkers, the chapter's executive director.

He along with more than 50 members of the chapter walked around the diamond, including the daughters of Linda Peterson who passed away during her battle with scleroderma. Her daughters said she was the inspiration for today's walk.

"I think we're just very blessed to have this opportunity to recognize the people that have come out to support not only our mom but to bring awareness to the disease itself," said Krista Peterson, joined by her sister Jennifer.

As the group made their way around the field, their mission was shared with the crowd.

It's a mission that Camille Novachek, who is currently in her own fight with scleroderma, believes can also raise awareness for other diseases like scleroderma.

"Get the word out because it's a rare disease," Novachek said. "Not many people have heard of it. There are so many rare diseases out there that need attention and ours is just one of them!"

The chapter says they plan on going to more ballparks around the region alongside the other events they have planned. You can learn more about their cause by going to their website.