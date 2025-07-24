Local food pantries prepare for increased demand as SNAP changes loom

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Local food banks are preparing for increased demand following changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Watch Kyle Langellier's full broadcast story here:

The Salvation Army in Appleton helps over 60 households every day and serves meals to more than 100 people daily. With access to federal programs becoming more difficult, many organizations are concerned about having enough food for everyone in need.

"No one knows the full impact until it happens. It's true we're all afraid. Afraid of more people being in need and it being more difficult for people to get services," Martin Thies, Corp Administrator at the Salvation Army, said.

The uncertainty is real, and staff at the Appleton nonprofit have already noticed changes in who's seeking assistance.

"I've seen more families with children coming through, some fairly large. I think the whole uncertainty and increase in the cost of grocery items hit families harder," Paul Shrode, a volunteer at the Salvation Army, said.

According to Feeding America, the larger concern isn't just the cuts to SNAP but the additional paperwork requirements.

"We're going to see thousands and thousands of people lose access to the most powerful nutrition program in America, which is SNAP or Food Share in Wisconsin," Matt Stienstra, Director of Community Engagement at Feeding America, said.

The federal budget passed earlier this month requires those using FoodWise to provide proof of 80 hours of work each month, creating a new challenge for homeless and elderly users.

"The first thing people do when they lose their benefits is they find the closest food pantry," Stienstra said.

This is why local pantries have been increasing their communication with the public and grocery stores, preparing for an increase in demand.

"I've seen whenever there's more of a need, there's usually more of a response to that need. Kind of how we're wired, isn't it?" Thies said.

The people at the Salvation Army and Feeding America hope people still apply for SNAP if they need it.

