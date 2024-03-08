Live in Appleton? The city wants to know how you feel.

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton's Health Department and one of its steering committees are utilizing a new method to go about a routine check.



Appleton Health Department is conducting a study that occurs every 3-5 years

Committee and department members hope that using an online survey with a QR code will help engage more community members

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details for the web)

It’s a routine check that many might not know.

“Every few years every local health department needs to do a community health assessment and so this is part of our way of understanding what are the needs and assets of people in this area," says Breanna Mekuly, Community Health Supervisor with Appleton's Health Department.

But this year, the department and its steering committee are conducting it in a different way: via an online survey.

Pa Khang, Board of Director for the Hmong American Partnership of Fox Valley says this will help represent more of Appleton.

“As a person of color as well, to me it’s really important because we tend to be under-served, underrepresented, and we are often times do not have a seat at the table.”

As for Mekuly, a born-and-raised Appleton resident, she wants people to understand that it’s about more than just “stats and numbers."

“This is something that my parents can take, my grandparents can take, this is something that my aunts, uncles and cousins [can take], this is something that my neighbors can take," says Mekuly. "The more people we hear from, the more we can really be informed on what the needs of Appleton are.”

The survey can be found here and will be open until April 30th. Mekuly says it should not take more than 15 minutes to complete.