MANAWA (NBC 26) — Some former Manawa mayors are leading an effort to push for faster action on rebuilding a dam that failed during last year's storm, leaving waterfront property owners in the Town of Little Wolf looking at grass where water once flowed.

NBC 26 checked in on the communities rocked by the Manawa Dam breach last year:

Little Wolf Township residents push for action on dam reconstruction after losing waterfront properties

Ken Groholski, who served as Manawa's mayor from 1995 to 2005 and now lives in Little Wolf, is organizing town halls to encourage residents to demand action.

"I think it can go a lot faster than what it is," Groholski said.

The storm and subsequent dam breach drained the millpond, transforming waterfront properties into land that overlooks dry ground.

Dave Sarna, another former Manawa mayor, hopes the town halls will put pressure on officials involved with the project.

"It's gonna, sort of, push some buttons and put pressure on people that are involved with this project," Sarna said.

Both former mayors want residents to urge town board members to seek help from state representatives.

"Even our politicians statewide that help with funding, to make them realize that there is a sense of urgency," Sarna said.

According to Manawa officials, building a new dam will cost $8.4 million, an amount the city cannot fund alone.

"So we absolutely cannot do this without state or federal funding help," Manawa Mayor Mike Frazier said.

Residents are hoping to hear by June 30 whether the Manawa Dam will be included in the state budget.

For property owners like Sarna, the reconstruction is about restoring recreation, wildlife, and property values to the area.

"I mean, you've got people saying this is something that may not even get done in our lifetime," Sarna said.

Mayor Frazier says the City of Manawa fully supports the Town of Little Wolf residents speaking out and hopes state lawmakers in Madison will hear their urgent pleas.

