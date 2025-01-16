Liquor license application for controversial "board game bar" sent back to committee

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The City of Appleton was supposed to discuss a liquor license application for a new board game bar along West College Avenue. Instead, there was no discussion.



The application for a proposed bar on West College Ave. named Delaire’s is being sent back to the Safety and Licensing Committee once again for review. Last fall, the committee initially approved the liquor license, but it was sent back after city records showed other businesses along College Avenue claimed their new neighbor would be operating gambling machines with cash payouts.

Jaime Pappenfuss, the owner of The Violet Social Club salon, said that back in October, a man entered her business by mistake when he meant to enter the neighboring business, still under construction at the time.

Pappenfuss shared exclusive video of the encounter, captured on her security camera. The man’s identity has been blurred for his protection. In the footage, the man described the future business as “like a bar, but not really to sell drinks … it’s for gambling machines.”

The video was used by the Appleton Police Department during an investigation in November. Under Wisconsin law, payouts from gambling machines are illegal. But Delaire’s owner, David Boulanger, denied any plans to have pay-out gambling machines. Police say they were unable to verify the claims made to them and concluded their investigation.

According to documents obtained from the Village of Grafton, Boulanger had also tried to open a gaming lounge in 2022. Those plans fell through after city officials found that payouts from his gaming machines violated Wisconsin state law.

Pappenfuss expressed relief after Tuesday night’s meeting. “To hear the council say they were going to refer it back for a vote and that they would only vote with stipulations involved—that was probably the best outcome for me tonight,” she said.

Neither Boulanger nor his lawyer were present at the meeting. Attempts to reach them for comment earlier Wednesday went unanswered.

The next Safety and Licensing Committee meeting is scheduled for January 22.