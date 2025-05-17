Light the Night Market in Appleton rescheduled due to weather

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Light the Night Market event in downtown Appleton that was set to take place on Friday night has been rescheduled due to potential severe weather.

According to an update from Downtown Appleton, the predicted potential severe weather conditions of Friday prompted the rescheduling of the popular event, now set to take place on May 30 instead, from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The event will rerun on August 22 and November 15.

