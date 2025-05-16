Forecast: A few more storms possible

We saw strong storms across the state of Wisconsin last night. They really fizzled out as the came to Northeast Wisconsin. As of this morning, there are no storm reports for our neighborhoods. Thank you to all of our viewers who sent photos to weatherpix@nbc26.com

It is another hot day in our area with highs reaching 80s. We can expect gusty winds as high as 40 mph. A few more storms are possible Friday afternoon & evening but the risk for severe weather is significantly lower than yesterday.

Cooler weather is here for the weekend & beyond. You can expect cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s.

