License to Cruise car show kicks off Appleton's 43rd annual Oktoberfest celebration

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Car enthusiasts gathered for the annual License to Cruise car show, marking the kickoff to Appleton's 43rd Oktoberfest celebration with all proceeds benefiting local nonprofits.

The event serves as more than just a showcase for classic cars, custom builds and unique vehicles — it's a community fundraiser that transforms automotive passion into charitable giving.

Community giveback drives event's mission

Becky Bartoszek, president and CEO of the Fox Cities Chamber, emphasized the event's charitable focus.

"This is a giant giveback to our community. The proceeds have to go back to support nonprofits, and the proceeds and the proceeds from all the beer sales, once the bills are paid, that goes completely back into the community," Bartoszek said.

The chamber organizes the event with help from numerous food and drink sponsors, creating a community-wide celebration that serves as an appetizer to the main Oktoberfest festivities.

Unique vehicles draw dedicated participants

Among the standout vehicles was a 1979 Buick hearse owned by Heather Kelly, who has been bringing her car named Wednesday to the show for years.

"She's a 1979 Buick Precision Crown Superior Hearse. I've had her ten years and I have a lot of fun with her," Kelly said.

For Kelly, License to Cruise holds special significance among car shows.

"License to Cruise is the one car show that I actually take my car to every year. And I never miss it," Kelly said. "And I love seeing all the cars here, all the other hearse owners, and their cars, it is just the best event."

Kelly's passion for hearses began early.

"I've wanted one since I was a kid," she said.

Custom builds showcase local craftsmanship

The show also featured custom-built vehicles like a rat rod constructed entirely by Mike Bowe and his sons over six years.

"Well, it started six years ago. I was watching WelderUp Train Car," Bowe said. "And I said to myself 'I want to build something like that.'"

The event showcased everything from cinema cars and classics to custom-built cruisers, creating what organizers call "a car lover's heaven."

License to Cruise concluded Friday night, with Oktoberfest festivities continuing through the weekend.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.