License plate readers help Appleton police find suspects in vandalism spree

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton police say license plate reader technology helped them identify the people responsible for a weekend vandalism spree that damaged multiple businesses across the city.

According to police, officers first responded Saturday to a report of a business window damaged by suspects using a slingshot to fire glass marbles. As the investigation continued, additional reports of broken windows and damaged signs were reported at businesses along the suspects’ route of travel.

Police said the suspects later admitted to intentionally damaging at least six businesses and signs throughout Appleton. Officers also recovered slingshots and glass marbles believed to have been used in the incidents.

Police believe additional victims may still come forward and encouraged businesses or property owners who discover similar damage to contact the department.

“This investigation highlights how technology serves as a force multiplier for law enforcement,” Chief Olson said. “Automated License Plate Reader technology did not replace traditional police work; it enhanced it.”

The investigation remains active, police say.

This comes as the city is considering ending its use of Flock cameras.

"Automated license plate reader (ALPR) technology has proven instrumental in solving cases, recovering stolen property, and locating missing people and we believe that if an alternative option is identified, it is an important capability to maintain for our community," Mayor Jake Woodford said in a statement released May 6. "That being said, concerns about the integrity of Flock’s underlying system have eroded our trust."

Recently, Oshkosh rejected Flock citing heatmap-tracking concerns. Sturgeon Bay was another city in Northeast Wisconsin to recently get rid of their Flock contract.