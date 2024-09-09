Lawrence University welcomes class of 2028 with new tradition

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton and Lawrence University have been connected for centuries. Now, a new tradition is helping kick off the school year.



Lawrence University welcomed 410 new students with a special procession through a campus arch.

The tradition, started in 2022, includes a walk from Main Hall to Memorial Chapel.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story, with additional details for the web)

This week, more than 400 new students joined the longstanding Lawrence University family. While the university has a rich history, one tradition is just getting started.

First-year dean Kristi Koshuta said The Arch Procession began in 2022 when the university unveiled this arch. That’s when the idea came to make it a lasting part of their student experience.

"Processing through the arch and walking through campus is just a part of what Lawrence is," Koshuta explained.

The new students walked down Main Hall sidewalks, through the arch, and to Memorial Chapel, where the university's president addressed them.

Lawrence University football quarterback Aidan Williams recalled walking under the arch as a freshman.

"Two years ago, I was able to walk under the arch. Seeing all the new faces joining us is a really cool deal we have here," Williams said.

Above all, Lawrence leaders said Monday's procession was about highlighting those beginning the next chapter of their lives.

After the celebration, classes begin next Monday, September 16.