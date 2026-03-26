APPLETON (NBC 26) — A group of students at Lawrence University is working to establish a Turning Point USA chapter on campus, navigating a student government review process that has sparked discussions about political representation and university policies.

Watch Kyle Langellier's full broadcast story here:

Lawrence University students navigate approval process to start a Turning Point USA chapter on campus

Zach Currier is leading the effort to bring a conservative voice to a campus he describes as dominated by one perspective.

"The current campus climate is completely one sided, we want to try to provide the other aspect, but we’re going to do so respectfully, we’re going to do so in dialogue, not debate," Currier said.

Currier noted the effort is not about stirring conflict, but rather finding common ground among students.

"Why do you think the things that you think? And can we find commonality? That’s the biggest thing I think Lawrence is needing right now, just a place for people of two different political opinions to find commonality," Currier said.

At Lawrence University, the student government, the Lawrence University Community Council, holds the power to give recognition to new student organizations. Official recognition allows a group to use the university's name and receive school funding.

Lawrence University President Laurie Carter said the university operates under a shared governance model and the current review is standard.

"From what I understand, and I’ve had conversations with the president of LUCC, this is a normal part of their process," Carter said.

The review process includes an examination of the group's constitution. The student council requested multiple changes, including ensuring the group is open to all students and distancing the chapter from Turning Point USA's Professor Watchlist. The watchlist is a database that publicly names college professors for their perceived political bias.

"I had never heard of it until somebody brought that up. We added a clause in there saying we’re not going to add to it," Currier said.

Carter said the review process is designed to be viewpoint neutral and is monitored by the administration.

"They understand that they’re not permitted to say, oh I don’t like the views of that organization so you can’t be a part of our recognition process," Carter said.

Even if the group is ultimately not recognized, Carter said they will to be allowed to organize on campus.

"But if you’re not recognized, like our sororities, like our fraternities, our honor societies, you can meet on our campus, you can gather on our campus, you can hold events on our campus, because we’re a welcoming campus," Carter said.

The situation raises legal questions about whether a private university like Lawrence can limit or deny a student group based on its national affiliation. Appleton attorney William McKinley said private institutions have that authority.

"We may not think that is fair or appropriate. The law says too bad, they’re a private institution, they have the right to be able to limit certain view points from being shared, or certain organization to further those viewpoints from being shared," McKinley said.

Currier has revised his constitution and made his case. He is now waiting for the student government's decision.