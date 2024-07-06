Kayaking down the street: Flash flood closes Appleton intersection

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A flash flood closed down part of Meade Street in Appleton Friday afternoon. NBC26 spoke to one woman who made it home in the nick of time.



Nicole Mendolla came home to her flooded neighborhood off Meade Street Friday afternoon

She says cars were stranded and the water reached the tops of her neighbors' mailboxes

She and her family decided to make the most of an unfortunate situation

Nina, thanks. There were flash floods across the city today. Including right here at the intersection of Meade Street and Castlebury Lane.

That's where I met Nicole Mendolla. She says she and her family got home from the grocery store right before the road flooded. Mendolla says the water reached the mailboxes and front doors of some homes.

The Appleton Mayor's office says many home owners have reported flooded basements, But the city is not aware of any injuries from floods.

Mendolla says her home wasn't damaged, but this is the worst flooding she's ever seen in her neighborhood.

"Cars were definitely stranded and underwater, all the neighbor kids were out walking through it," she said. "Maybe not the best decision, but [we] decided to have fun with it and ran back to the house and got our kayak and started floating down Meade Street and actually floating up to some of the cars and asking if they needed help."

The mayor's office also says they've helped open a shelter at Apostolic Truth Church on Kesting Court for anyone who may have been displaced because of flood damage. Live in Appleton Pari Apostolakos NBC 26.