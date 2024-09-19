Kaukauna football player embraces new role after suffering a career-threatening injury

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A Kaukauna High School senior earned a starting spot on his varsity football team, only to suffer a career-threatening injury. He says his season isn't over yet.



Starting strong safety Adam Canner suffered a potentially career-ending knee injury during a recent game

Kaukauna's head coach says he will remain with the team and can help out the coaching staff

Canner is helping his fellow Galloping Ghosts as they pursue a state championship

During their last win, the Kaukauna Galloping Ghosts also suffered a tough loss, according to Head Coach Matt Binsfeld.

"One of our senior leaders, Adam Canner, was injured that night. It's a knee injury that will likely end his season and his athletic career," Coach Binsfeld said.

Senior strong safety Adam Canner described the moment it happened.

"A receiver was coming out, and I go to block him. I step to plant and go make a play, and my leg just crumbles under me."

Canner later learned he tore his ACL and meniscus.

I attached a microphone to Canner as he worked with the team during their practice on Wednesday. One conversation I captured was between Adam and one of his teammates, who asked him how he was feeling following the injury.

"Horrible. I didn’t play until this year, barely played. Then I finally get the chance to play, and I get, what, three-and-a-half games before my leg snaps?" Canner recalled.

But, Coach Binsfeld had an idea to keep the senior involved.

"He's a smart young man, probably going to be a doctor or something like that eventually. I think we can use him as kind of like an assistant coach," Binsfeld suggested.

Now, Canner spends his time on the sidelines, but not idly.

"I'm going to be trying my best to coach the underclassmen, the people filling my spots. I still want to feel part of the team, so I'm gonna do everything I can right there," Canner shared.

So even though he isn't on the gridiron, he's still helping the Galloping Ghosts chase a state championship this season.

After their game against Fond du Lac, they’ll hit the road to play Oshkosh West next Friday.