Kaukauna, Appleton North join forces to raise money for boy recovering from power washer accident

“You know, it’s more than just a basketball game tonight," Kaukauna head coach Mike Schalow said. "And I think that, you know, first of all, it puts everything in life into perspective."

“Both communities jumped on this and it kind of turned into something much bigger than what we all anticipated, which I think is absolutely incredible,” said Brett’s father and brother, Tyler and Grant Jedwabny.

Last July, the Appleton boy was nearly killed in a "freak" accident involving a power washer. He was airlifted to Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee, then transferred to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago.

“Right in the chart … it’s ‘no medical explanation on why he’s even still here,’" Jedwabny's father and brother said. "So the fact that we’re able to work on things like walking and speaking a little bit more and helping himself as much as possible? Is truly incredible."

And in January, the teen celebrated his 16th birthday.

While Brett wasn’t present Tuesday night, raffles, T-shirt sales, and a Miracle Minute at halftime were held to benefit his recovery.

“So we are currently staying at the Ronald McDonald House," Tyler and Grant Jedwabny said. "Still down in Chicago, and attending day to day rehab until April 4th, ’ish."

If you’re interested in learning more about Brett and his story, or donating to his recovery, you can visit his parents' Facebook here.