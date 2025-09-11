Jury convicts woman accused of stabbing fiancé to death in Appleton

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Samantha Krebs, the woman accused of stabbing fiancé to death in Appleton, was found guilty by a jury in Outagamie County on Thursday.

Krebs was found guilty by a jury on Thursday afternoon of first degree intentional homicide in connection to the death of her fiance in July of 2024, after a trial that lasted one week.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim was found by friends with stabbing wounds in the apartment he shared with Krebs. Samantha was also at the apartment, when she allegedly told those friends "just tell the police he stabbed himself," before leaving.

One of the friends told an officer she heard Krebs saying at the scene "I can't go back to prison, I can't go back to prison," the complaint shows.

Krebs is set to be sentenced in November.