Trial begins for woman accused of stabbing fiancé to death in Appleton

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The jury trial for Samantha Krebs, the woman accused of stabbing her fiancé to death in Appleton, began on Thursday in Outagamie County.

Jury selection was on Wednesday.

Krebs is charged with first degree intentional homicide in connection to the death of her fiance in July of 2024.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim was found by friends with stabbing wounds in the apartment he shared with Krebs. Samantha was also at the apartment, when she allegedly told those friends "just tell the police he stabbed himself," before leaving.

One of the friends told an officer she heard Krebs saying at the scene "I can't go back to prison, I can't go back to prison," the complaint shows.

If convicted, Krebs could face life in prison.