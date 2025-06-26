Jeremy Renner to headline NE Wisconsin charity event aimed at ending poverty

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Actor Jeremy Renner will serve as guest of honor at the 40th annual U.S. Venture Open, a charitable golf event focused on ending poverty in Northeast Wisconsin.

The tournaments will be played at Fox Valley Golf Club, Thornberry Creek at Oneida, North Shore Golf Club, Oneida Golf and Country Club, Wander Springs Golf Course, and Butte Des Morts Country Club.

The event, taking place August 13, is recognized as the nation's largest one-day charitable event dedicated to fighting poverty, according to U.S. Venture.

Renner, known for his roles in "The Avengers," "The Hurt Locker," and "Mayor of Kingstown," founded the RennerVation Foundation, which empowers at-risk youth and children in foster care.

"It's an honor to be part of an event that's all about lifting people up and creating lasting impact," Renner said in the statement provided by U.S. Venture. "The work being done in Northeast Wisconsin through the U.S. Venture Open is exactly the kind of impact we strive for at the RennerVation Foundation—empowering lives, building futures, and creating real change."

U.S. Venture

The actor recently released his memoir "My Next Breath," which details his recovery from a near-deadly snowplow accident in 2023. The book became an instant New York Times bestseller.

Greg Vandenberg, Director of Giving & Community Engagement for U.S. Venture, highlighted the connection between Renner's personal journey and the event's mission.

"Jeremy Renner's resilience in the face of adversity, his dedication to uplifting vulnerable communities through the RennerVation Foundation, and his unwavering commitment to creating opportunities for at-risk youth mirror the very heart of the U.S. Venture Open's mission—to end poverty by empowering lives," Vandenberg said.

Renner will also participate in a special evening program at Van Abel's of Hollandtown, where he will be interviewed during the dinner reception for registered guests.

Since its inception in 1986, the U.S. Venture Open has raised $70 million, with $60 million granted through the Basic Needs Giving Partnership to non-profits across Northeast Wisconsin.