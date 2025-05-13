"It's embarrassing": Lawlss Coffee shop owner closing Appleton location after financial troubles

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Appleton location of Lawlss Coffee is closing after owner Stephan Witchell told NBC 26 that he didn't have the money to keep it running.

"This is something I've been dealing with for two years." Witchell told NBC 26 in an exclusive interview. "I've been avoiding being up front."

"Why?" I asked him.

"Embarrassment."

According to public records, the Appleton location owes $2,235.94 to the State Department of Revenue.

"We owe money to the State of Wisconsin," Witchell admitted.

The warrant is the latest in a history of warrants filed against the coffee shop, which Witchell admitted to. Plaintiffs include the State of Wisconsin Department of Revenue and Nicolet Bank.

"I have the money, but instead of continuing to deplete myself to keep going then to have to deplete myself again, I just decided now was a good time to cut it off,” Witchell said.

Witchell says the Lawlss locations in Neenah and Sturgeon Bay will remain open as he shifts his focus to roasting coffee and running the other two locations.