APPLETON (NBC 26) — At the USA Youth Sports Complex in Appleton, odds are if you looked up in the sky Saturday, you saw a pretty vibrant scene full of kites.

Michael Smith is the vice president of Apple Blossoms for Appleton and says that he has been anticipating this event for a long time.

"Apple Blossoms for Appleton started about over 10 years ago," Smith said, "after my wife Babs and I went to Washington D.C and saw the flowering cherry blossoms."

He says that after he came back he wanted to create something similar.

Flowering crab apples give off a very nice bloom about this time of year if it wasn't for the weather," Smith said. "So, we started here and there with a few trees. But now, for the last five years, we have been planting 50 trees a year along the Apple Creek trail."

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Inaugural Apple Blossoms for Appleton event draws people from across the state

Smith says that starting a family event to pair with the blossoming of the crab apples was just the right fit.

George Jacobson is from Manitowoc and came all the way to Appleton with his group of kite enthusiasts.

"We come here because we want to put on a show for the crowd," Jacobson said. "We love performing for the folks that come out to festivals like this."

Jacobson says that seeing the smile on kids faces while flying the kites and being in awe of their sheer size means the world to him.

"They are amazing, they are gigantic, until you get up close to them you really don't know how big they are," Jacobson said, "and they make me look tiny."

While Smith says that the event has been a success so far, he hopes to bring this event back for next year.