Hundreds of volunteers revitalizing Appleton neighborhoods in annual 'Rock the Block' event

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity has kicked off their yearly "Rock the Block event," bringing hundreds of volunteers together to improve homes, schools and community areas throughout Appleton neighborhoods.

Volunteers are trimming trees, repainting siding and completing various exterior renovations at more than 40 project sites over a three-day period.

Ida Fischer, who has volunteered with the Greater Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity for 15 years, is now receiving help through the program she has long supported.

"Rock the Block had redone my granddaughter's porch in De Pere," Fischer said. "And I said 'wouldn't it be nice if Rock the Block would come and do our neighborhood?'"

Fischer requested specific improvements to her home through the program.

"I told them I wanted my bushes trimmed and my porch painted. And also the locks on my door replaced because they were getting kind of scary. And they said 'alright! We'll do that,'" Fischer said.

John Weyenberg, President and Chief Executive Officer at Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity, emphasized the critical need for such initiatives in the community.

"We have over 40 projects scattered throughout this neighborhood," Weyenberg said.

Weyenberg noted that the mission addresses significant housing challenges in Appleton by improving existing homes.

"There's a tremendous need here in our community. So many families are struggling to find a safe and affordable place to live," Weyenberg said.

Fox Cities Habitat says volunteer spots are still available for those interested in participating. More information and sign-up options can be found at NBC26.com.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.